Man shot dead at Madhapur in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:24 AM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: A person was shot dead at Madhapur early on Monday.

The victim Mohd Ismail against whom a history sheet is maintained at Kalapather police station was traveling in a car along with three persons from Jubilee Hills towards Madhapur when an argument broke out between Ismail and another person Mujju.

When Ismail tried to get down and run away from the car, Mujju shot at him resulting in his death. Later, the suspects fled away from the spot. Teams of Cyberabad police rushed to the spot.

Police suspect there were some issues related to property dealings between Ismail and Mujju which could have led to the incident.

Ismail was recently released from jail. It is reported Ismail and Mujju came in contact during their stay in prison.

More details awaited