Man shot dead near Jama Masjid

By Mitu David Published Date - 12:23 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Representational Image.

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants near the Jama Masjid here on Thursday, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Sameer, a resident of Chawri Bazar.

According to the official, the Jama Masjid police station received a PCR call at around 1.40 a.m. regarding the incident.

“A police team reached the spot and found the injured victim and shifted him the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The deceased had a bullet injury on his head,” he said.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that the assailants had come there and fired upon the deceased resultantly, he received bullet injury on his head.

The official said the victim was the brother-in-law of the owner of Ya-Rub-Chala De Hotel near Jama Masjid.

“The hotel is also near the spot where the incident occurred,” the official said, adding that legal action under appropriate sections of law has been initiated and an investigation is ongoing.