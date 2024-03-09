Man stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Hyderabad

According to the police, Mohd Osman, had come to Dargah at Omer colony early on Saturday when two persons came and brutally stabbed him to death with sharp edged weapons.

Hyderabad: A 36 year-old man was murdered allegedly by unidentified persons at Omer colony in Pahadi Shareef on Saturday.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

ACP Maheshwaram, Laxmikanth Reddy, said three teams are formed to investigate the case and the police are collecting more details from the family members and friends about the suspects.