Man allegedly sexually assaults minor girl in Qutbullapur: Police

The man had allegedly befriended the girl and later started threatening her to meet her regularly. On few instances, he had sexual assaulted the victim.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 03:51 PM

Hyderabad: A minor girl was sexually assaulted by a man at Qutbullapur under Jagathgirigutta police station limits.

The man had allegedly befriended the girl and later started threatening her to meet her regularly. On few instances, he had sexually assaulted the victim.

The girl aged 13 year informed about the sexual assault to her mother who approached the police and a case is booked against the man. He is taken into custody.

The police are investigating.