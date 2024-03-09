Saturday, Mar 9, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Man Allegedly Sexually Assaults Minor Girl In Qutbullapur Police

Man allegedly sexually assaults minor girl in Qutbullapur: Police

The man had allegedly befriended the girl and later started threatening her to meet her regularly. On few instances, he had sexual assaulted the victim.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 9 March 2024, 03:51 PM
Man allegedly sexually assaults minor girl in Qutbullapur: Police

Hyderabad: A minor girl was sexually assaulted by a man at Qutbullapur under Jagathgirigutta police station limits.

The man had allegedly befriended the girl and later started threatening her to meet her regularly. On few instances, he had sexually assaulted the victim.

Also Read

The girl aged 13 year informed about the sexual assault to her mother who approached the police and a case is booked against the man. He is taken into custody.

The police are investigating.

Related News

Latest News