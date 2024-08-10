Man stabs wife to death in Hyderabad

The suspect Syed Hasan (47) was married to Asma Begum (40), about 10 years ago. Asma had two children with her first husband and due to some issues she had divorced him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 08:04 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man stabbed his wife to death at Nampally on Saturday.

The suspect Syed Hasan (47) was married to Asma Begum (40), about 10 years ago. Asma had two children with her first husband and due to some issues she had divorced him. She later married Hasan and has two children through him.

On Saturday Hasan attacked the woman with a kitchen knife repeatedly resulting in her death. “After stabbing the woman, the man kept the knife in the handbag of his wife and rushed to hospital. He was caught by the security guards at the hospital. Later, he confessed to killing his wife as he suspected her character,” said an official of Nampally police station.

A case is registered.