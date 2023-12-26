Man tortured at KPHB police station; Cyberabad CP orders enquiry

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty on Tuesday ordered an enquiry into the allegation of the policemen using third degree methods to torture a man at KPHB police station.

The victim, Praneeth, had alleged that he was taken to the police station after his wife had complained of domestic violence. “At the police station I was brutally beaten up by the policemen and humiliated. After I became unconscious I was shifted to a hospital where I was under treatment,” the victim had told the media persons.

