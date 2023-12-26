| Law Student Who Tried To Frame Ex Boyfriend In Ganja Case Arrested In Hyderabad

The police took into custody the woman and her friends who admitted to attempting to frame her ex boyfriend in a false case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: A woman student of law who tried to frame her former male friend in a false case by planting ganja in his car, was arrested along with four others on Tuesday.

The arrested persons include the law student, Adhokshaja alias Rinky, Mahender Yadav, Deekshith Reddy, Praneeth and Surya Teja.

According to the police, Rinky got into a relationship with K Sravan Kumar, while they were working at a private bank. However, their friendship ended in four months due to issues that cropped up between them.

On Monday, Mahender, called Sravan over phone and asked him to come to a pub at Jubilee Hills to sort out the issue with Rinky. Agreeing to meet him, Sravan went to Jubilee Hills in a car and met Mahender who was with his friends.

“Deekshith, Praneeth and Surya Teja sat in the car and went to Krishnakanth Park while Mahender and Rinky came on bike. Later, they all returned to the pub at Jubilee Hills Road No 36,” said Jubilee Hills Inspector, P Ravindra Prasad.

However, after going inside the pub, Rinky and the four others left the place. “Sravan who got suspicion went to the car and checked the vehicle and found ganja stuffed in a packet and kept on backseat,” said the Inspector.

Suspecting that Mahender and others have might kept the drugs in the car, Sravan lodged a complaint with the police who after enquiry registered a case. The police took into custody Rinky and her friends who admitted to attempting to frame Sravan in a false case.

“The woman told the police that she planned to frame Sravan in a ganja case because he had cheated him,” said the official.