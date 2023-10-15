| Man Wanted In Rape Case Held After 43 Years In Jammu

By PTI Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Jammu: A man accused of rape was arrested after 43 years in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

A case under various sections of the law, including rape, was registered against Abdul Khaliq, a resident of Dhargloon, at Mendhar police station in 1979.

A general warrant of arrest under section 512 CrPC was issued against him by Sessions Court Poonch on September 19, 1992, police said.

He was arrested from the Mendhar police station area, they said.