Man who stole ambulance from Gandhi hospital nabbed

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:37 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: A man who drove off an ambulance from the Gandhi Hospital on Monday, when the ambulance driver had gone into the hospital to assist a patient being taken to the emergency ward, was arrested on Tuesday, with the vehicle also recovered from him.

According to the Chilkalguda police, K Yadagiri, 33, a labourer from New Bhoiguda in Secunderabad had on Monday met L Srinivas, an ambulance driver from Karimnagar who reached Gandhi Hospital with a patient. Srinivas had gone into the hospital with the patient to help him reach the emergency ward.

“While going inside, he left the keys in the ambulance. Yadagiri saw this and drove off with the vehicle,” DCP (North) Chandana Deepti said.

Following a complaint, the police booked and case and tracked down Yadagiri. The vehicle was later seized from him. The police said Yadagiri was previously involved in three cases of theft reported at the Gandhinagar police station.

He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.