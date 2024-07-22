Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank hands over Met Suraksha Insurance cheque of Rs 95,01,186

The life insurance cover was processed after the untimely demise of the PNB customer.

22 July 2024

Punjab National Bank (PNB) insurance cheque

Hyderabad: Zonal Head of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Deepak Kumar Srivastava along with Circle Head Sujit Kumar Jha handed over PNB Met Suraksha Insurance cheque worth Rs 95, 01, 186 to Priyanka Pandare, wife of late Rajesh Pandare, a PNB customer of Secunderabad circle, Hyderabad zone.

“We all must take insurance cover to protect our family from unforeseen circumstances. Insurance protection provides security to family in adverse situations. The PNB always protects and works to spread financial awareness among its customers,” Deepak Kumar Srivastava said, after handing over the cheque to Priyanka Pandare.

On the occasion, Priyanka Pandare expressed gratitude to the bank for supporting her in times of grief. Rajkumar Sinha, Assistant General Manager and other staff members were present.