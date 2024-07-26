Hyderabad: Rotten onions put on sale at Ratnadeep supermarket in Boduppal

Officials conduct checks at Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Tiffin Centre in Rampally of Secunderabad, find unhygienic conditions in kitchen

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 10:11 AM

A food safety official conducting checks at the Ratnadeep Supermarket in Boduppal and Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Tiffin Centre at Rampally.

Hyderabad: Upon receiving complaints on the FoSCoS app, food safety officials inspected the Ratnadeep Supermarket at Aakruthi Township in Boduppal and Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Tiffin Centre in Rampally, Secunderabad.

At the supermarket, officials found rotten onions in the stock kept for sale. “FSSAI licence copy not displayed at prominent place. Medical Fitness Certificates not available for food handlers,” read the tweet by the Food Safety Department, Telangana.

The premises also didn’t have a FoSTaC trained supervisor. At the tiffin centre, food items were placed directly exposed to roadside and unhygienic conditions were observed in the kitchen area.

Food handlers were found to be wearing unclean attire and without any medical fitness certificates. Water analysis report was also unavailable. Notices will be issued to the aforementioned premises and further action is expected to be taken accordingly.