Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Garib Rath Express modernised with newly designed AC coaches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 03:48 PM

Hyderabad: Having completed its last journey with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches, the Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (12739) Garib Rath Express train from its next run will be upgraded to the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

The Indian Railway has earlier announced that all Garib Rath trains will be equipped with newly designed AC Economy coaches, since the current coaches were old and conventional. It was decided to replace the old ones with LHB rakes featuring Third AC Economy coaches. Garib Rath trains are known for their affordable fare structure.

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials said the upgraded trains are expected to begin service on certain routes starting this month, enhancing passenger comfort with modern amenities. The new rakes will consist of 20 LHB coaches, including 18 Third AC Economy coaches and two generator motor cars, without chair cars.

The new AC Economy Class, offering 81 seats include features such as bottle holders, foldable snack tables, Divyang-friendly facilities, modern toilets, climbing ladders for middle and upper berths, individual AC vents, reading lights, and USB charging sockets.