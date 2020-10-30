Man with criminal history arrested in Medchal rape and murder case

The police arrested him with the help of surveillance cameras installed in the locality

Hyderabad: A stone cutter Kodudula Yellappa alias Ravi Kumar from Gulbarga district of Karnataka turned out be a suspect in the brutal rape and murder of a woman Vijaya in Medchal 13 days ago. The police arrested him with the help of surveillance cameras installed in the locality.

After the arrest of 48-year-old Kumar, the police came to know that he was a habitual offender allegedly involved in seven offences including four murders for gain cases under Medchal, Madhapur and Peddamul police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Balanagar), P V Padmaja told media persons here on Friday.

According to police, Kumar, on October 17, on the pretext of a job to clean his house, approached Vijaya at the labour ‘adda’ near Medchal while she was waiting along with her mother and elder sister.

Kumar took her to his rented room where he offered her toddy and liquor and after sexually violating her, tried to rob her of gold and silver items. When she resisted, he attacked her resulting in death of the victim on the spot. Then, the suspect stole the jewellery from Vijaya’s body including cash from her wallet. He then dumped the body on the stones beside the compound wall abutting Medchal railway gate.

In October itself, Kumar was allegedly involved in two more cases of robbery in the limits of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

