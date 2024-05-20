Mancherial: 11-year-old girl dies, parents cry foul

Nelwai Sub-Inspector P Shyam Patel said Kommera Sai Pallavi, the daughter of Bhagyalaxmi and Anjanna, and a Class VII girl died due to the alleged negligence of a rural medical practitioner Tankashala Santosh from Kalmalapet village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 05:20 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 11-year-old girl from Nennal mandal centre died, allegedly due to negligence of a rural medical practitioner at Kethanpalli village in Vemanapalli mandal on Monday.

A case was registered against Santosh under Section 304 (A) (negligence) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint received from Bhagyalaxmi. Sai Pallavi was visiting her grandparents in Kalmalapet village on May 17. She had consulted Santosh because of stomach pain.

She went numb when Santosh administered an injection, following which she was rushed to a hospital in Chennur and then to a hospital in Mancherial.

However, doctors declared her brought dead. Her parents have requested the police to take action against the RMP, holding him responsible for her death. Investigation is on.