1 killed, 1 injured in bike mishap in Mancherial

Gaddam Rakesh received head injuries resulting in instantaneous death.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 07:27 PM

Mancherial: A 23-year-old youngster from Penchikalpet mandal was killed on the spot while his friend sustained serious injuries when the two-wheeler they were riding on skidded near a power substation at Janakapur village in Kannepalli mandal on Sunday.

Kannepalli Sub-Inspector A Gangaram said Gaddam Rakesh received head injuries resulting in instantaneous death for him, while Srikanth was severely wounded when the motorbike skidded at a curve. Srikanth was shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar. His condition was learnt to be critical. They both hailed from Gundlapet village in Penchikalpet mandal.

The two, along with their family members were at Pochamma temple at Ellaram village in Kannepalli mandal, and were bringing water cans for their family members at the time of the mishap.

Ramulu, the father of Rakesh lodged a complaint with police.