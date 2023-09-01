Mancherial bank theft unsuccessful, intruder leaves unusual note

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Mancherial: In a rather unique turn of events, an unidentified individual attempted to burgle a branch of Telangana Grameena Bank in Nennal mandal center on Thursday night. However, the would-be thief was unable to steal a single rupee and left behind a note expressing an unusual sentiment.

According to Nennal Sub-Inspector P Shyam Patel, the intruder tried to break into the bank by forcing open the main door at midnight but failed in his attempt. Police investigators have collected the fingerprints of the intruder from the crime scene.

Surprisingly, the unsuccessful thief was not disheartened by his failure. Instead, he left a note written on a newspaper using a marker. In this note, he praised the bank officials for being able to prevent his intended crime. He was also confident that he had not left any fingerprints behind and requested the police not to apprehend him.

The incident has certainly left both law enforcement and bank officials puzzled by this unusual twist in the foiled robbery attempt.

