Inspector lauded for donating liver to mother in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 07:37 PM

Gopi, a Reserve Inpsector is being felicitated by TSSP 13th battalion-Gudipet commandant Syed Zameel Basha on Friday

Mancherial: N Gopi, a Reserve Inspector belonging to Telangana State Special 13th battalion- Gudipet donated liver to his mother and set an example to others in taking care of parents. He was felicitated by the battalion commandant Syed Zameel Basha on the premises of the regiment on Friday.

Basha was all praise for Gopi for giving away his organ to his mother. He said that while many were admitting their parents to old age homes, the inspector donated his liver reflecting his love and compassion for his mother. He asked others to draw inspiration from the inspector and serve the needy.

Reserve Inspectors Ravi, Maruthi, Kumaraswamy, Srinivas and Bhaskar were present.