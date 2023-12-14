Mancherial Collector inaugurates sports competition for differently-abled persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Collector Santosh plays chess with persons with disabilities in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that the government was committed to the welfare of persons with disabilities. He along with District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah formally inaugurated a sports competition being organised in view of International Day of Persons with Disabilities here on Thursday.

Santosh opined that the persons with disabilities were shining in many fields. He told the differently-abled persons to excel in their favorite sector with the help of the schemes and opportunities created by the government. He advised the participants to prove their mettle in running race, short put, chess, carroms and javelin throw competitions. He added prizes would be given to winners on December 16.

SC Corporation executive director Durga Prasad, District Youth Services Officer B Srikanth Reddy, Adult Education Officer Purshottam, District Differently-Abled Persons Association president Satyanarayana, leaders Mahender, Thirupathi, Satish, Bhagya and many others were present.