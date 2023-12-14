Zero tolerance against medical negligence, says Suryapet Collector

Doctors and staff of Primary Health Centers should work with dedication in extending best medical services to the people, said S Venkat Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Doctors and staff of Primary Health Centers should work with dedication in extending best medical services to the people, said S Venkat Rao

Nalgonda: District Collector S Venkat Rao on Thursday said doctors and staff of Primary Health Centers should work with dedication in extending best medical services to the people.

Holding a review meeting with supervisors of health department in the meeting hall of the district collectorate, Venkat Rao made it clear that there would be zero tolerance if employees of the health departments were found guilty of negligence in carrying out their duties. Doctors should also strive to increase normal deliveries as against Caesarean deliveries. The supervisors had the responsibility to educate the people and utilize medical services of government run hospitals.

Also Read Preparations for Medaram Jatara in full swing; Telangana govt releases Rs 75 crore

The district Collector said that he would conduct surprise visits to Primary Health Centers (PHCs). Action would be taken against the staff of PHCs, if any laxity was found in extending medical services to the people. He instructed the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) to take action against supervisors, who were absented to the review meeting.