Fundraising event ‘Paropakar’ to be hosted in Hyderabad on Dec 16

The event aims to support the education of financially challenged students and boasts a diverse array of activities organized by school students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: In an effort to provide free education to underprivileged students, Nachiketa Tapovan, a spiritually-oriented non-profit organization, is set to host the 6th edition of its annual fundraising event, ‘Paropakar’, at Saptaparni, Banjara Hills on December 16.

From game stalls to culinary delights, handicrafts, decorative items, nail art, and mehndi, the event promises a delightful experience for attendees. Apart from these, a few cultural programs will enhance the overall experience. Several brands like Oorvi Sustainable, Snuggy Love, Vasavi Prints, will also participate.

Nachiketa Tapovan takes responsibility for students from LKG to the completion of their studies, encouraging not only academic excellence but also encouraging participation in co-curricular activities such as painting, dancing, knitting, and needlework. The fundraising event is open to visitors from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday.