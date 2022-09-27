Mancherial DEO draws flak for abusing teachers’ union leader

Mancherial: District Educational Officer S Venkateshwarlu drew criticism for abusing a private teachers’ union leader over the phone, here on Tuesday.

In an audio clip, which went viral on social media platforms, Venkateshwarlu was heard yelling at Asif, a leader of Telangana Private Teachers Forum and terming him as a ‘useless fellow’, when the latter sought his explanation over private schools not allowing the private teachers to avail Dasara vacations.

Naramalla Vijay Kumar, president of Private Teachers and Lecturers Association, flayed the DEO for scolding the leader and demanded that the authorities concerned take action against Venkateshwarlu. He said the officer was impatient and was belittling leaders of teachers unions belonging to private recognized schools of the district.

When asked, DEO said that he had chided the leader for irritating him accusing the authorities of being negligent in supervising the private schools. “Asif did not specifically mention a school, which forced the teachers to work in Dasara holidays. He does not belong to this district and nor is he a teacher union leader,” he maintained.