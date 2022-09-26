Three held for burglaries in different parts Asifabad, Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Three persons were arrested on the charges of burglaries in different parts of Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts and 12 tolas of gold, 5 kilograms of silver and Rs 8,500 in cash were recovered from their possession.

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar told newsmen that the arrested persons were Bandi Nilesh, Dula Rajesham and Dula Naveen of Thandur mandal. They were detained during a vehicle-check by Sub-Inspector Deekonda Ramesh and his team in Wankidi mandal on Monday. On being interrogated, Nilesh confessed to committing 12 offences in both Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad for quite a long time. They admitted that they were targeting locked houses at night by conducting recce during day time. While Nilesh and Rajesham were stealing the gold and silver ornaments, Naveen was guarding the spots of the crime.

Suresh Kumar commended Asifabad DSP Srinivas, Wankidi Inspector Srinivas, Sub-Inspector Ramesh and handed over cash reward to them for showing spontaneity in arresting the burglars.