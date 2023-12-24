Mancherial foodies give a thumbs up for chicken kebabs

Mancherial: Food lovers of the town are savoring a new recipe introduced by an eatery here. They are now almost addicted to tender chicken kebabs grilled on a charcoal fire, tickling taste buds.

The town used to house barely one outlet selling kebabs till 2020.

But, it now has at least four outlets established in different parts on the main road from ACC Main Gate to IB Chowk, indicating the rise in consumption of the non-vegetarian snack among foodies. The outlets are swarmed by customers once it gets dark, showing an overwhelming response.

“About 50 kebabs are sold a day. There is a huge demand for the dish on Wednesdays and Fridays. I ventured into this field two months back. I am able to earn somewhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 every day,” Afsar Syed, the owner of Arabian Chicken Kebab near ACC main gate said.

Afsar used to be a plumber, but he chose the food business success of youngsters and considering profits. Drawing inspiration from youngsters who shined in selling biryani and chicken snacks, he entered the field. He said that he was planning to introduce the dum-biryani at the roadside outlet soon. He opined that foodies of the town would always enjoy the innovative recipes.

It was Bandirala Sagar, a pioneer in bringing kebabs to the town by setting up a roadside push-cart near IB Chowk in January of 2018. He said that he was inspired by the dish sold in the famous Araku valley of Andhra Pradesh and wanted to introduce it in Mancherial. The town witnessed flourishing of a wide range of chicken snack outlets over a period of time.

Raju, a foodie from Gowthaminagar said that the kebab was a great snack asan appetiser and while partying with friends. He stated that one could afford as price ranges from Rs 70 to Rs 100. One can have it while travelling and picnicking.