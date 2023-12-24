| Toddy Tapper Falls To Death In Mancherial

Toddy tapper falls to death in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Mancherial: A 62-year old toddy tapper died after falling off a palm tree at Chandaram village in Luxettipet mandal on Saturday night.

The incident came to light on Sunday.

Ponnam Venka Goud fell down from atop of a palm tree while tapping toddy on Saturday evening.

He received fatal injuries and was immediately shifted to a hospital in Mancherial. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment by 11.30 pm.

The toddy tapper is survived by a wife and daughter. Based on a complaint received from his daughter, a case was registered.