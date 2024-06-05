Mancherial inches towards achieving paddy procurement target

The procurement commenced on April 1 and would end by June 10,” Additional Collector (Revenue) Sabawath Motilal told ‘Telangana Today.’

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 5 June 2024, 07:21 PM

Mancherial: Despite challenges, the district has seen procurement of nearly 1.53 lakh metric tonnes of paddy produce, inching towards achieving the target for Yasangi season 2024.

“Undeterred by unfavorable climatic conditions, the district registered a procurement of 1,52,927 metric tonnes of paddy produce so far, nearing the projected target of 1.76 lakh metric tonnes set for this season. It will easily reach the target soon.

Officials said that 23,555 farmers were paid Rs 234 crore for buying the produce to the government in this season. As many as 286 centres were opened to procure the produce in the district.

Adequate gunny bags, basic amenities such as shades, tarpaulins and drinking water, and weighing machines were created at the centre for smooth procurement. The authorities conducted review meetings with officials at regular intervals.

They visited the centres to inspect the process of procurement, facing sweltering heat wave conditions.

Special officer S Krishna Aditya convened a review meeting with officials of both Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district to review progress of the process in Mancherial on May 21 and asked the officials to expedite it.

As per information available with the officials, 1.86 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured in the last season, while 1.13 lakh metric tonnes of grains were purchased in 2022. However, the date of procurement was advanced to April 1 for the first time for the convenience of farmers. Procurement usually would begin in the third or fourth week of April in the past.

While the price of paddy grains classified as Grade A is Rs 2,203 per quintal, grains certified as Grade B are paid Rs 2,183 per quintal. As many as 4,55,9,096 gunny bags were supplied to the procurement centres to fill the grains.