Nirmal gynecologist wins Mrs. World Peace International 2024 title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 06:39 PM

Nirmal: Doctors participating in beauty competitions is a rarity. However, Dr Chandrika Gunturu from the town is an exception as she is excelling in beauty pageants while practising medicine.

A gynecologist, Chandrika won the title of prestigious World Peace International-2024 and the sub title of Mrs Intellectual for her wisdom and ability to make a difference in the people’s lives.

She bagged the crown competing with 140 participants from across the country during the competition held from May 28 to June 1.

She received a crown and certificate from Glamour Gurgaon, organized by Barkha Nangia, bringing recognition to her field and district. She said she had qualified for finals of the event by standing at the top at a State-level competition held by the organization.

She was practising gynecology at Devibai Hospital in Nirmal for six years. She attributed her success to encouragement from her husband Avinash Kasawar, who is a general surgeon and also from her mother-in-law. The doctor couple has a son and daughter aged below six.

Chandrakala said she developed a penchant for beauty pageants during childhood. She is known for giving tips relating to infertility to barren couples and various health problems of women on Instagram, with a question and answer session every Saturday.