Mancherial: Libraries chairman lambasts Ex MLA Odelu for duping TRS

Mancherial: District Libraries Chairman Renikuntla Praveen Kumar, Diwakar Rao flayed former government whip and Chenur Ex MLA Nallala Odelu and his wife Zilla Parishad Bhagyalaxmi for joining the Congress party. He demanded Bhagyalaxmi to resign from the post for duping the TRS. He addressed pressmen here on Thursday.

Praveen objected to allegations levelled by Odelu against the TRS and Government Whip Balka Suman. He said that the party gave appropriate positions to Odelu and recognised his contributions to the outfit. He condemned the allegations of Odelu and recalled that Odelu joined the party which he once criticised. He demanded the former MLA to withdraw his comments.

The chairman alleged that the former government whip collided with TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and duped the TRS party which gave him political career. He said that Mandamarri town was undergoing unprecedented growth by spending Rs 190 crore. He stated that Odelu shifted loyalty only to get political posts. He added no one threatened him, nor harassed him.

Praveen further said that TRS would lose nothing due to Odelu’s decision. He said that no activists of TRS would follow the footsteps of the ex-legislator and continue to work with the outfit. He found fault with Odelu for making baseless allegations against Suman. He added that information minister K Taraka Rama Rao always addressed concerns of the public representatives of the district.

Zilla Parishad vice chairman T Satyanarayana, District Cooperative Marketing Society chairman Tippani Lingaiah, AMC Palle Bhumesh, councilors of Mancherial municipality and Mandamarri ZPTC member Velpula Ravi were present.

