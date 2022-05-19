Telangana: Ex MLA Odelu, ZP chairperson Bhagyalaxmi join Congress

Published Date - 06:46 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Former MLA Nalla Odelu and his wife, sons join the Congress party in presence of Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Mancherial: Former Chennur MLA Nallala Odelu and his wife Bhagyalaxmi who is also the ZP chairperson shifted their loyalties to the Congress party. The couple and their sons joined the party in presence of the party leader Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Odelu alleged that he was humiliated and insulted by certain leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Party (TRS). He disclosed that he was forced to quit the party. He claimed that he brought the inconvenience to the notice of Information Technology minister K Taraka Rama Rao several times over the phone, but it was in vain.

The ex-legislator further alleged that he was harassed and threatened by local MLA and Government Whip Balka Suman after winning from Chennur Assembly constituency in 2018. He claimed that they bore the insults and harassment as they were not interested in harming the party, which provided them a political career. He reasoned that they joined the Congress which carved out a separate Telangana party and was better than the TRS.

Bhagyalaxmi regretted that she was not accorded due protocol on several occasions and Suman kept a tab on her residence. She alleged that she was confined to her home and was not allowed to enter Kotapalli mandal. She added the government whip was taking unilateral decisions and was not considering her views in taking up developmental activities in the district. The couple earlier called on TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and other leaders of the Congress in Hyderabad on Wednesday. They left for New Delhi at night on the same day. They held consultations with the top brass of the party in the national capital before shifting loyalties. They hoped that they would be given importance in the constituency.

Odelu contested from Chennur Assembly on the ticket of TRS in 2009, by polls of 2010, 2014. Bhagyalaxmi was tipped with the post of the ZP chairperson when Odelu was denied the ticket which was earmarked to Suman in elections of 2018.

TRS leaders criticise Odelu

In the meantime, leaders of the TRS rebuked Odelu and his wife for joining the Congress. They alleged that he had cheated the party only to receive money from the Congress. They asked how he could dupe the party which made him a legislator thrice. They stated that his deflection was a part of a conspiracy hatched by Revanth Reddy.

