Mancherial: Lions club members feed poor

Edla Srinivas, president of the club said that they fed around 100 persons in memory of Shanagonda Ravi Kumar, brother of Sampath, one of the directors of the body

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Mancherial: Members of Lions Club of International-Gouthami club organised a feeding programme for poor in memory of Shanagonda Ravi Kumar, brother of Sampath, one of the directors of the body, here on Monday.

Edla Srinivas, president of the club said that they fed around 100 persons. Secretary Rajender, treasurer Bera Nagesh, district chairpersons Punnam Chand and Rajendra Prasad, directors Sampath, Madhukar, Uday Kiran and many others were present.

