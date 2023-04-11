Mancherial: Social worker comes to rescue of kids

Social worker and Lions Club of International Mancherial unit member V Madhusudan Reddy extended rations for two months to the rescue of three children in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Social worker Madhusudan Reddy hands over rations to three children at Buchaiapalli village in Bellampalli mandal on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Social worker and Lions Club of International Mancherial unit member V Madhusudan Reddy came to the rescue of three children whose mother died, allegedly by suicide, and extended rations for two months at Buchaiahpalli village in Bellampalli mandal on Tuesday.

On learning about the plight of the children, Reddy along with Premkumar Singh visited the village and handed over essential commodities to the three. He promised to extend all support to the children in future and urged philanthropists to come forward to help the children.

Pandula Laxmi, the mother of the children had allegedly immolated herself following alleged disputes with her husband on Saturday night.

Also Read Lions Club donate blankets to tribals in Mulugu