Mancherial: Lover of rivers, tours from Andhra rejoice holy dip in Pranahita

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Mohan Pennada from Andhra comes to take a holy dip in Pranahita river at Arjunagutta village in Kotapalli mandal.

Mancherial: Mohan Pennada, an ardent lover of rivers and tours from East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh said that visiting Pranahita river was one of the indelible experiences in his life. He had a holy dip in Pranahita river as part of the ongoing Pushkaralu at Arjunagutta village in Kotapalli mandal on Thursday.

Mohan told ‘Telangana Today’ that he had embarked on an arduous tour named ‘Godavari Parikrama’ to thank the river and to create awareness among the public over adverse effects of polluting the river on April 11. To his credit, Mohan had taken part in holy bathing festivals of eight rivers such as Godavari, Krishna, Kaveri, Bheema, Brahmaputra, Sindu, Tungabadhra and Pranahita from 2015 to 2022.

This native of Diwancheruvu village in Rajanagaram mandal of East Godavari district has been touring several parts of the country for quite a long time by travelling by a motorbike. He stated that he would cover 4,000 kilometers and culminate his journey at Rajahmundry on April 29. He recounted that he had visited the origin of Godavari river in Maharashtra recently.

Mohan said that a book titled Loka Sanchari authored by writer and film director Rahul Sankrityan left a profound impact on him. He stated that he was fascinated by travelling since childhood. He recalled that he toured temple towns Rameshwaram, Madurai, Tirupathi, Srisailam, Bhadrachalam, tourist spots Ooty, Munnar, Kodaikanal, Mysore and Chitrakoot waterfalls in Chhattisgarh, etc, several ship yards coasts of the rivers.

The 34-year old businessman turned traveller claimed that so far commuted for 15,000 kilometers and covered 25 states of the country.

