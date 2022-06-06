Mancherial: Man stabs wife to death suspecting fidelity

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Mancherial: A man stabbed his wife to death allegedly suspecting her fidelity at Doordarshan Colony in Bellampalli on Monday. Bellampalli II town Inspector K Babu Rao said that Sangarthi Jyothi (45) is a homemaker and the wife of Shankar, superintendent at the office of Bheemini Mandal Parishad Development Officer MPDO.

Shankar picked up an argument with Jyothi and in fit of a rage attacked with a knife. Jyothi suffered profusely bleeding and doctors of a hospital declared she was brought dead. She called up her younger son Sashikiran who went outside at the time of the incident and informed about the assault. Shashikiran rushed home but could not save his mother. Shankar was suspecting her fidelity and was quarrelling with her for quite a long time. Jyothi has two sons and was married to Shankar over two decades back.

Shashikiran, one of the sons of Jyothi lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered against Shankar under the Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations were taken up.