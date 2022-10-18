Mancherial: Mega blood donation event organized to mark Police Commemoration Week

Mancherial: As many as 2,360 units of blood was raised during a mega blood donation camp organized by Bellampalli sub-division police to mark the Police Martyrs Commemoration Week in Bellampalli on Tuesday. Ramagundam Commissioner of Police S Chandrashekhar Reddy was the chief guest of the event.

Addressing the participants, Chandrashekhar Reddy said the supreme sacrifices made by the policemen for society and the country were matchless. He requested everyone to commemorate the sacrifices. He opined that the country, people and state were leading a peaceful life due to the sacrifices. He told the police to back up the victim and to ensure justice to them, which would be the real tribute to the martyrs.

The Commissioner said the blood would be used to save lives of victims of road accidents and for patients of Thalassemia and sickle cell disorder, hemophilia and during medical emergencies. He appreciated Bellampalli Assistant Commissioner of Police Adla Mahesh for conducting the mega blood donation camp for the noble cause.

ACP Adla Mahesh, Inspectors K Babu Rao, Muske Raju, Pramod Rao, K Jagadish, sub-inspectors and representatives of Indian Red Cross Society-Mancherial unit were present.