Nizamabad: Police Martyrs Commemoration Week to begin from October 21

Nizamabad: The annual Police Martyrs Commemoration Week, observed to pay homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, will begin in the district from October 21.

In a press statement, Nizamabad Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju said on Tuesday that the Commemoration Week was observed to remember those police personnel who laid down their lives as part of their duty to protect the civilians and to safeguard law and order.

“It is our duty to recognize their supreme sacrifice and pay tribute to them during the martyrs week,” he said.

The Commissioner said that during the week, all police stations areas under Nizamabad, Armoor, Bodhan Divisions and the Nizamabad Commissionerate would organize open houses, essay writing competitions, coloring competitions and painting events for school children and children of police personnel. A blood donation camp and National Unity Day would also be organized as part of the commemoration week, he said.