Mancherial MLA conducts three-day long Sri Ramayana Mahayagam

Under the guidance of priests and vedic scholars, Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao conducted various rituals on the first day of the event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 06:32 PM

MLA Premsagar Rao and his wife Surekha arrives at the venue of Sriramayana Mahayagam being performed by the couple in Mancherial on Saturday.

Mancherial: MLA K Premsagar Rao and his wife Surekha began performing a three-day long Sriramayana Mahayagam to mark the Ram Lalla Pran Prathishta at Ayodhya, on the grounds of Zilla Parishad High School here on Saturday.

Under the guidance of priests and vedic scholars, Rao conducted various rituals on the first day of the event. He said that the event was being organised for the welfare of people. He thanked those who extended their cooperation for making the event a success. Participants were fed in the afternoon. A bhajan programme was held as part of the programme in the evening.

Earlier, a massive procession was taken out from Sri Vishwanatha Swamy temple in the town to the venue in the morning. A large number of devotees voluntarily participated in the rally, chanting ‘Jai Sriram’ slogans and wearing saffron scarves.