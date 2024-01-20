Hyderabad cyber crime police caution public ahead of Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya

In particular, a plea has been made to spread this critical message, emphasizing the need to educate senior citizens who may be more susceptible to such cyber threats.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 January 2024, 11:45 AM

Hyderabad: Cyber Crime police have issued a warning to the public regarding the potential threat of malicious links circulating online, claiming to contain ‘live photos of Ayodhya‘ ahead of the scheduled consecration of the Ram temple.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the cyber crime police posted an advisory stating, “On 22nd January 2024 and thereafter, there is a likelihood of receiving a link message on several mobile devices containing content such as ‘Live photos of Ayodhya’ or similar types. It is imperative that you do not open such links, as doing so may result in your mobile phone being hacked, and your bank accounts being robbed.”

❌❌❌❌❌❌ 🫥 WARNING 🔆 On 22nd January, 2024 and after, There will be a likely Link message sent on Several Mobile Devices. “Live photos of Ayodhya” or Similar types.

Do Not Open such Links. Your Mobile Phone will be Hacked and Your Bank Accounts will be Robbed. — Cyber Crimes PS Hyd City Police (@CyberCrimeshyd) January 19, 2024

