Mancherial: MLA Diwakar Rao instructs officials to expedite beautification of Ram Cheruvu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

MLA Diwakar Rao inspects beautification works of Ram Cheruvu in Mancherial on Monday

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao instructed officials of municipality to expedite works relating to beautification of Ram Cheruvu here on Monday.

The beautification is being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.80 crore granted by the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC).

Diwakar Rao visited the bund and other spots of the tank. He reportedly expressed displeasure over the sluggish pace of the works. He told officials to give special focus on beautification and to take steps to open the tank for the public at the earliest.

Officials said seating arrangements, de-siltation, railing, greenery on the bund, LED lights, high-mast light, Bathukamma ghats and a parking area were being set up as part of the development and beautification of the tank. The works commenced in April. However, rains affected the progress of the works.

This lung space for citizens is a much-sought after destination of morning walkers and joggers as it is located in the heart of the town. It is home to several migratory birds, aquatic avian community, various butterfly species, reptiles, fauna and mushrooms.

Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, vice-chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud, PACS chairman Sandela Venkatesh, TRS town president Pallapu Thirupathi, municipal commissioner Balakrishna, ICDS organizer A Saroja and others accompanied the MLA.