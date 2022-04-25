Telangana: Ram Cheruvu finally set to get a facelift

25 April 22

Mancherial: Ram Cheruvu, which cried for the attention of authorities for quite a long time, is finally set to get a facelift. It is now going to be converted into a mini tank bund, besides beautification of the surroundings of the water body. The local MLA N Diwakar Rao laid foundation stone to the works of development and beautification of the tank, proposed four years back, on Monday.

The once irrigation tank turned a lung space for citizens of Mancherial following rapid urbanization of the town and ever increasing population of the district centre. It is a much-sought after destination of joggers as it is located in the heart of the town. It is a home to biodiversity including migratory birds, aquatic avian community, various butterfly species, reptiles, fauna and mushrooms.

Water polluted by discharge of sewage

The scenic tank, however, is facing multiple threats in the form of pollution. In particular, the stinking causes inconvenience to visitors, nature lovers and joggers. Thanks to the discharge of sewage generated from posh Hi-Tech City into the tank. Authorities of the municipality and officials concerned failed to control this even as walkers and environmentalists brought this issue to their notice several times.

Haven of drunkards

Once it gets dark, the premises of the tank and bund becomes a safe haven for drunkards. Tipplers make a beeline to the tank considering its proximity to wine shops and privacy. They throw empty bottles of liquor and beer, cool drinks in the water, besides leaving trash on the bund. The menace leaves an adverse impact on the species that depend on the tank.

In order to convert the tank into mini-tank bund and to renovate the existing children park, funds to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore were granted in 2018. The works were delayed due to the model code of conduct that came into force during elections to Telangana Legislative Assembly in 2019. However, Mancherial MLA Dikawar Rao and chairperson P Rajaiah laid a special focus on developing the tank.

Municipal commissioner N Balakrishna told ‘Telangana Today’ that seating arrangements, de-siltation, railing, greenery on the bund, LED lamps, high-mast lights, Bathukamma ghats, parking area would be created as part of the development and beautification of the tank within four months. The funds were granted by Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC).