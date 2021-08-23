Mancherial MLA inaugurates camp office-cum residence

Mancherial: MLA Diwakar Rao said that the camp office cum residence would help him in being accessible to the public always and in delivering better administration. He formally inaugurated the facility by performing special prayers here on Monday. The facility was created at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore.

Speaking the occasion, Diwakar Rao stated that the government had built the camp offices for legislators across the State and the facility would be useful to MLAs in many ways. He opined that it would bring me closure to people and to find quick solutions to challenges being faced by the Constituency.

The MLA further said that the office building was equipped with a meeting hall and two-bed room-kitchen meant for the accommodation of the legislator’s family. A personal assistant and a computer operator would be in the office to take representations from the people and ensure that he goes through them, he said, adding that the office staff will also connect people to him directly if required.

MLC Purnam Satheesh Kumar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nallala Bhagyalaxmi, Mancherial municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, Nadipelli Charitable Trust chairman N Vijith Rao, Collector Bharati Hollikeri and many others were present.

