Mancherial: Organic products store a hit with customers

Once an auto-rickshaw driver, Avanaganti Govardhan scripted a success with his outlets making brisk sales in the very first year of the inception.

Mancherial: Once an auto-rickshaw driver, Avanaganti Govardhan is now a proud owner of two cold-pressed oil and organic products stores in Mancherial district centre. He is the first person to venture into this field and to set up first-of-its-kind stores. He scripted a success with his outlets making brisk sales in the very first year of the inception.

“I realised the benefits of cold-pressed oils, millets and organic products when my wife, a diabetic, consumed them and controlled the disease. I was facing problems in buying the products in Hyderabad and other cities. So, I started the store for the convenience of those who could not afford to travel to distant places. The stores are getting an encouraging response as they are frequented by customers,” Govardhan told ‘Telangana Today.’

The native of Chirrakunta village in Mandamarri mandal initially set up the store titled Healthy Organic Products and Cold Pressed Oils near Sri Laxminarayana temple on station road in the town on October 22 last. He was given a loan of Rs 3 lakh by Andhra Bank under Mudra scheme. He then opened another store at the busiest Laxmi Talkies Chowrasta, considering the huge demand for the products, a few months back.

The stores have come in handy to customers of not only this district centre but several towns of district and neighboring Peddapalli and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts for buying cold-pressed sesame, sunflower, groundnut, safflower oils and various millets, lentils, grains, jaggery, sugar, herbs, flours, powders of wheatgrass, dry fruits, nuts, forest minor products, nutritional supplements, juices, etc.,

The customers include many patients who suffer from chronic and acute diseases including diabetes, blood pressure, obesity, digestive disorders, anemia, many other ailments caused due to the sedentary lifestyle. “I was forced to travel about 100 kilometers to purchase millets and organic products. I can save time and money with the advent of the stores in Mancherial town,” Shyamala G, a customer stated.

The 32-year-old enterprising businessman recalled that he had been forced to buy an auto-rickshaw for eking out a living when he failed in trading of fertilizers. “I was not performing well in academics. So, I attempted to enter into different businesses. But I could not accomplish them due to my inexperience and lack of support from family,” he recounted.

A member of the Gandla community, whose occupation used to be extracting oils using method cold pressing, Govardhan attributed his success to the unshaken support of his wife. He thanked Mancherial district’s Lead Bank Manager Haveli Raju for encouraging and backing him up in establishing the store. He disclosed that he was planning to set up an organic sugar manufacturing unit with the help of the loan extended by the government, soon.

