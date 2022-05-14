Mancherial: Pilgrimage turns tragic as two students drown in Godavari

Mancherial: Two youngsters of Maharashtra drowned in Godavari river when they were taking a holy dip in it on the outskirts of the temple town Basara on Saturday. They were part of a group of 17 students who visited the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple. Basar police said that the victims were Kiran (22) and Prateek (22) from Akola town of Maharashtra.

Kiran and Prateek met a watery grave when they were taking dip at a deepest spot of the river before having darshan of the presiding deity of the shrine. They were not familiar with swimming. Their friends and onlookers tried to rescue the two, but in vain. They informed local police about the incident.

The police rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies using expert divers.

