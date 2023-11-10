Mancherial: Poll observers request public to report grievances

Mancherial: General observers appointed for monitoring conduct of elections and expenditure of candidates requested the public to report their grievances.

Biswajith Datta was assigned as the general observer of Mancherial Assembly and Bellampalli constituency, while Sajjan R was the general observer of Chennur segment. Datta can be contacted on 77802 82020 and Sajjan is available on 82476 23113. Ashok Kumar Sattar was appointed as an expenditure observer for Chennur and Bellampalli Segment. His contact number is 83176 50920.

Meanwhile, CS Pavan is the expenditure observer of the Mancherial segment. His mobile phone number is 83176 69392. The observers are staying in a guest house belonging to SCCL in Naspur mandal centre. They urged the electors to dial the contact numbers for clarifying doubts and to report grievances relating to polls.