Mancherial: Prepare error-free electoral list, officials told

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 08:00 PM

Erstwhile Adilabad electoral rolls observer B Bharati Lakpathi Naik inspects a polling station at Koteshwaraopalli village in Mandamarri mandal on Sunday.

Mancherial: Erstwhile Adilabad electoral rolls observer B Bharati Lakpathi Naik instructed officials to prepare error-free voter lists. She along with Collector Badavath Santosh inspected polling stations in Naspur centre and at Koteshwaraopalli village in Mandamarri mandal on Sunday.

Naik told the officials to take steps to make changes and to enroll new electors on the rolls as per norms of the Election Commission of India. She urged those aged above 18 to register their names on the list and to utilize the opportunity to correct errors in names. She asked the officials to work in tandem with political parties.

Earlier, the observer convened a review meeting with the Collectors of Mancherial, Nirmal, Adilabad and Asifabad districts and officials at Integrated District Officers Complex (IDOC) in Naspur mandal centre. She instructed them to prepare the electoral rolls without errors. She stated that the final list of revised electoral rolls would be published on February 8.

Collectors Rahul Raj, Hemanth Borkade, Ashish Sangwan, Additional Collectors B Rahul, Deepak Tiwari, Faizan Ahmed and many others were present.