PM JANMAN: 468 PVTG villages identified in Telangana

With a budget of around Rs.24,000 crore, the scheme will work towards providing PVTGs basic amenities like pucca house, water, electricity, road and mobile connectivity, mobile medical units, Aadhar card and Ayushman card.

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 22 January 2024, 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: As part of the initiative to take up measures for the overall development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), the Centre has identified 468 villages in the districts of Adilabad, Kumram-Bheem Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy and Vikarabad in the State.

With a budget of around Rs.24,000 crore, the scheme will work towards providing PVTGs basic amenities like pucca house, water, electricity, road and mobile connectivity, mobile medical units, Aadhar card and Ayushman card. According to officials of the Tribal welfare department, the process of identifying beneficiaries has started and efforts will be made to implementing the scheme components by 2026.

In Telangana, the Chenchus, Thoti and Konda Reddis come under the category of PVTGs and about 44,000 of them are spread across Adilabad, Asifabad and Mancherial districts.

According to official data, the Chenchu community with a population of 16,000, lives in the Nallamala forests and their main occupation is foraging, honey gathering, hunting and fishing. Whereas, the Thoti community, which has a population of 4,000, is based in Adilabad district and is basically dependent on the Gonds for survival. Their traditional occupation is barding, body art and tattooing.

There are about 2,000 people belonging to the Konda Reddi community in the State and they are mainly into bamboo craft.

Under the PM JANMAN scheme 4.90 lakh houses would be constructed in 100 districts across the country where PVTGs are found. Apart from constructing houses, 8,000 km of roads would be laid in the tribal habitations. Ten out of the 1000 mobile medical units sanctioned by the Centre will be for Telangana, officials said.

About 2,500 Anganwadi centres would be set up in the selected districts and 206 mobile towers installed in 3,000 villages. As many as 70,263 households in 6586 habitations would be provided electricity connections by next two years under the scheme.

In last one month, 72,141 new Aadhar Cards, 82,417 Ayushman Bharat card , 26,668 PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, 31,370 Ration Card, 19,479 Kisan Credit Card, 37,308 PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts, 10,396 Forest Rights Act Pattas and 49,916 Caste Certificates have been issued in 100 districts across the country, according to data issued by the Centre.

• Total PVTG Villages Identified in TS: 468

• Total Budget of the Scheme: Rs.24,000 crore

• Centre’s share: Rs.15,336 crore

• States: Rs.8,768 crore

• Houses to be built: 4.90 lakh

• Roads to be laid: 8,000 KM

• Mobile Medical Units: 1000

• MMU for TS: 10

• Anganwadi centres to be set up: 2,500

• Electricity Connections: 70,263 households

• Mobile Towers to be set up: 206

• Chenchu population: 16,000

• Thoti tribe population: 4,000

• Konda Reddi population: 2,000