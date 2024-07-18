Mancherial: Safety panel inspects Srirampur opencast mining project

Members belonging to the team of all-India mines safety awards committee-2024 inspected an opencast mining project (OCP) in Srirampur on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 07:30 PM

Chairman of the committee B Venkanna, members Anurag Shekhar Dube, Ravindra P Gatwar, Manoranjan Mahali, Suresh Murthy, Dr Rithish visited the project.

Venkanna said that the OCP was the only one and three underground mines which were selected for the inspection.

Later, the officials of SCCL and in-charge general manager of Srirampur Area M Srinivas explained safety measures being taken up at the project through a power-point presentation. The members planted saplings on the premises of the project.

Project officer T Srinivas, officers association Srirampur Area president K Venkateshwar Reddy, manager Bramhaji among others were present.