Mancherial: SCCL Srirampur area in-charge hands over appointment order

As many as 3,424 jobs were given to eligible men and women under the scheme so far

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 07:49 PM

Mancherial: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Srirampur Area in-charge General Manager M Srinivas handed over appointment letters to 102 men and women who were offered jobs under dependent employment scheme in Srirmapur on Monday.

Srinivas said that the SCCL was setting an example to others in providing jobs to dependents of coal miners by implementing the scheme. He advised the newly recruited men and women to discharge duties sincerely and regularly. He told them to be ready to take up tasks in underground mines instead of expecting easy jobs on the surface. As many as 3,424 jobs were given to eligible men and women under the scheme so far, he informed

AITUC branch secretary Baji Saida, Staff Officer to GM V Purshottam Reddy, DGM (Personnel) P Aravind Rao, personnel manager P Rajeshwar Rao and senior PO to GM Kantha Rao and many other officials were present.