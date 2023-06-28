Mancherial student bags best NCC cadet award

The student was felicitated by college principal Dr V Chakrapani on being chosen as the best cadet on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Medi Srilatha is being felicitated by principal V Chakrapani and lecturers on the premises of government degree college in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Medi Srilatha, a second year B Com student at the Government Degree College, Mancherial was selected as the best National Cadet Corps in 32 (T) Battalion, Adilabad- level and won a cash prize of Rs.3,500. She was felicitated by college principal Dr V Chakrapani on being chosen as the best cadet here on Wednesday.

NCC officer lieutenant B Thirupathi said NCC was beneficial to students in many ways. GDC-Mancherial was the only degree college to have a unit of NCC in the district. He advised the students to utilize the opportunity. Lecturers Md Gulam Rasool, V Karunakar and Jadi Mahesh Kumar were present.