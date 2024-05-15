Auto-rickshaw driver murdered for moving closely with cousin sister in Mancherial

Mancherial Rural Inspector Akula Ashok said Malyala Naresh, an auto-driver (25) died on the spot when the accused Asadi Chaitanya bludgeoned him with a boulder.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 03:00 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A young auto-rickshaw driver was murdered, allegedly for having a relationship with his cousin sister in Hajipur mandal centre on Tuesday night.

Mancherial Rural Inspector Akula Ashok said Malyala Naresh, an auto-driver (25) died on the spot when the accused Asadi Chaitanya bludgeoned him with a boulder. Chaitanya was booked for murdering Naresh, based on a complaint received from his family members. Investigations were on.

Naresh was reportedly moving closely with Chaitanya’s sister. He was accused of harassing her for ignoring him for the last few days. Chaitanya reprimanded Naresh and brought this issue to the elders of his community.

Naresh attempted to meet the girl on Tuesday. Chaitanya who noticed Naresh pushed him to the ground and then hit his head with a boulder.