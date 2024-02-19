Mancherial student selected for national softball meet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 06:38 PM

Jangampalli Pranay Charan

Mancherial: Jangampalli Pranay Charan, studying Class X at Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli was selected to participate in a national-level softball championship to be held in Bihar from January 21 to 23. She was felicitated by the management of the centre on Monday.

TSWR CoE Bellampalli principal Inala Saidulu said that Pranay Charan was qualified to represent Telangana by excelling in a state-level event held at Dharmasagar in Warangal district a few days back. He along with Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rao congratulated the student for bagging the opportunity.

Saidulu said that three students of the Centre were selected for national softball events, while 49 students took part in state level meets in this academic year. He lauded physical education teachers Alluri Vaman and Nadigotti Rakesh for imparting quality training to the students.

District Softball Association district president Thota Pochana and secretary B Kiran were present.