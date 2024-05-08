Mango crop in 2,041 acres damaged in Mancherial

Mancherial: Meanwhile, the untimely rains wreaked havoc to mango farmers in the district. According to information provided by the officials of the agriculture department, mango orchards in 2,041 acres were damaged by the unseasonal rains that occurred on Tuesday.

Consequently, 724 farmers suffered losses. Already, mango crop being raised in 484 acres was hit by the showers experienced on May 5, affecting 127 farmers.

The mango farmers urged the government to release compensation for the crop damage at the earliest.

K Raja Goud from Avadam village in Nennal mandal said that the farmers, who were already reeling under crisis due to certain diseases caused by adverse weather, registered losses due to the rains.